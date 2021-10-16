Heavy rain lashes Alappuzha, Kuttanad on the edge

ALAPPUZHA

16 October 2021 15:07 IST

People living along the banks of rivers have been urged to exercise caution.

Heavy rains along with an increase in flow of water from the eastern side reignited fears of another flood in the district on Saturday.

Kuttanad, which witnessed a number of bund breaches in recent days, is on the edge. Waterlogging has been reported from Thalavady, Edathua, Thakazhi, Mankombu and Kainakary. Floodwaters have entered a number of houses and inundated parts of the Alappuzha- Changanassery (AC) road. Several rural roads in the taluk have been submerged affecting vehicular movement. The floodwaters are threatening to damage harvest-ready paddy crops in fields in the region.

The water level in all major rivers including Pampa, Manimala and Achankovil in the district recorded a steady rise. The Irrigation Department has opened 35 shutters of the Thottappally spillway to ensure the smooth flow of floodwaters from Kuttanad into the sea.

"Water level is on the rise. But there is no need to panic. All arrangements are in place to meet any emergency situation," said an official, adding that no mass evacuation of people has been planned from Kuttanad for the time being.

Apart from Kuttanad, several low-lying areas in Cherthala, Chengannur and Mavelikara taluks have been inundated.

District Collector A. Alexander has chaired a meeting to review the situation.

As of Saturday afternoon, the district administration has opened 10 relief camps in different parts of the district. Officials said that a total of 111 people of 34 families were shifted to the camps.