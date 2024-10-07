GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy rain lash parts of Kerala, orange alert for two districts on Tuesday

Six districts from Pathanamthitta to Thrissur on yellow alert on Tuesday. Perinthalmanna records 15 cm in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday

Published - October 07, 2024 07:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rain triggered by a cyclonic circulation lashed parts of Kerala from Sunday night. Perinthalmanna in Malappuram recorded the highest rainfall of 15 cm in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, a cyclonic circulation lies over south Kerala and neighbourhood. A trough also runs from the southwest Bay of Bengal to Lakshadweep across south Tamil Nadu and the cyclonic circulation. Under their influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over Lakshadweep and the adjoining southeast and the east-central Arabian Sea around Wednesday, moving northwestwards thereafter.

The system is likely to cause intense rainfall in south and central Kerala in the coming days. An orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts on Tuesday warning of heavy to very heavy rain, while six districts from Pathanamthitta to Thrissur were put on yellow alert forecasting isolated heavy rain.

Irikkur in Kannur recorded 13 cm of rain till Monday morning, followed by Angadipuram in Malappuram and Kannur airport (10 cm each); and Mankompu in Alappuzha, Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram and Thiruvananthapuram airport (8 cm each). Urumi in Kozhikode registered the highest rainfall of 13.5 cm rain during the daytime till 5.30 p.m. on Monday.

