Heavy rain keeps Kottayam on tenterhooks

Updated - July 17, 2024 08:30 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 08:23 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
Janaki, an elderly resident of Moolavattom in Kottayam district, shows the spot near her home where a minor landslip occurred on Wednesday.

Janaki, an elderly resident of Moolavattom in Kottayam district, shows the spot near her home where a minor landslip occurred on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

From inundating roads to damaging crops, the heavy rain that has lashed Kottayam is keeping the region on tenterhooks.

A house and a prayer hall of the Church of God at Anathanam were partially damaged following a landslip on, July 17, Wednesday. As per the collectorate sources, 26 houses have been partially damaged in rain-related incidents over the past four days.

Two relief camps have been opened in the Kottayam taluk and 17 people have been relocated to these camps so far. As water levels rise in rivers, low-lying areas in the western parts of the district are beginning to flood, prompting authorities to open relief camps to evacuate residents. Areas such as Chengalam, Kummanam, Kanjiram, and Malarikkal are particularly at risk. Several interior roads in Thiruvarppu, Aymanam, Kumarakom, and Kottayam municipality have also been submerged, disrupting traffic flow.

In anticipation of ongoing rain, tahsildars have been instructed to be prepared to open additional relief camps as needed. District Collector V. Vigneshwari announced that the India Meteorological Department has upgraded the yellow alert to orange alert in the district until Thursday due to the potential for very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. The rapid accumulation of heavy rainfall could result in flash floods and waterlogging in urban and low-lying regions. The Collector has cautioned that continued rainfall may trigger landslips, urging the public to exercise extreme caution and stay informed about the evolving situation. Residents in the eastern high ranges have been advised to remain vigilant regarding landslides and flash floods.

