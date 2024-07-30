Heavy rain keeps central Travancore on edge

The central Travancore districts of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta came under a heavy spell of showers on Tuesday, raising the spectre of yet another flood situation in the region.

The rain, which began late on Monday, caused a heavy gush of water through all waterbodies in the region. The high-velocity winds that accompanied the showers uprooted trees in different parts.

The water level in major rivers in Kottayam such as the Meenachil, Manimala, and Muvattupuzha continued to surge throughout the day. The Meenachil stood close to the danger level in the downstream areas.

Heavy overnight rain threw life out of gear in the high range villages though no major incidents were reported till evening. The runoff from the upper reaches is keeping villages in the low-lying parts of Kottayam on edge.

Following the torrential showers in the wee hours, Kottayam Collector John V. Samuel declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the district on Tuesday. A ban on travel to high-range destinations such as Illikkal Kallu and Maramala waterfalls has been imposed, alongside a ban on travel to Wagamon from Erattupetta during night. A blanket ban on all quarrying-related activities was also imposed.

In Pathanamthitta, the heavy rain ensured a copious inflow to the dams. The water level in the Kakki-Anathodu twin reservoirs rose to 964.56 ft, while that of the Pampa dam stood at 968.85 ft. Authorities, meanwhile, declared a red alert for the Moozhiyar dam and opened one of its gates to regulate the water level.

Officials urged people living in low-lying areas, riverbanks, and areas prone to landslips to be on high alert. People were also advised against venturing to rivers under any circumstances or viewing the rivers from bridges.

In view of an orange alert declared for the district, Pathanamthitta Collector S. Prem Krishnan declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Wednesday. Taking into account the possibility of the rain causing emergency situations, employees of all government offices were directed to be present at their respective offices until August 5.