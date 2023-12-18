Heavy rain in south T.N. forces Railways to regulate services to Kerala

December 18, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The torrential rain that lashed parts of southern Tamil Nadu on Sunday had a cascading effect on Kerala with the Southern Railway fully and partially cancelling as many as seven trains to and from Kerala. The train services have been either cancelled or diverted following a flood-like situation in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.

The traffic between Srivaikuntam and Seydunganallur in the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur section has been suspended after the ballast washed away in the wake of overflowing water through the track. Further, heavy waterlogging was reported in the pit lines of the Tirunelveli coaching yard. Train 19577 Tirunelveli - Jamnagar Biweekly Express (via Nagercoil, Thiruvananthapuram Central and Alappuzha) scheduled to leave Tirunelveli on Monday was fully cancelled.

The train services that were short-terminated at various stations include 16730 Punalur-Madurai Daily Express that left Punalur on Sunday, 16128 Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Daily Express that left Guruvayur on Sunday, 16729 Madurai-Punalur Express that left Madurai Junction on Sunday, 16792 Palakkad-Tirunelveli Junction Palaruvi Daily Express that left Palakkad Junction on Sunday, and 16127 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Daily Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore on Monday.

Train 16340 Nagercoil Junction-Mumbai CSMT Express, which scheduled to leave Nagercoil Junction on Monday, was diverted between Nagercoil Junction and Salem Junction to run via Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kollam Junction, Ernakulam Town, Palakkad Junction and Erode Junction. Meanwhile, the rain that lashed parts of southern and central Kerala abated on Monday. However, the State is likely to receive moderate showers for the next five days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation that lies over the Comorin area and neighbourhood.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday, Pampadumpara in Idukki recorded the highest rainfall of 9 cm followed by Vattavada and Kovilkadavu in Idukki with 8 cm rain each, and Myladumpara in Idukki, Thattathumala in Thiruvananthapuram and Kundala in Idukki with 7 cm each.