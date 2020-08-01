Heavy rain in Alappuzha

The Alappuzha district administration on Saturday opened a relief camp in Kuttanad taluk following heavy rain in the last couple of days.
Officials said that five members of a family including a pregnant woman and three children were shifted to a camp started at Ward 7 in Kavalam grama panchayat.
Water levels
Officials added that they were closely monitoring water levels in various rivers in Kuttanad following an increased inflow of water from the eastern side. Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department has opened Thottappally pozhi mouth to ensure smooth flow of floodwaters from Kuttanad into the sea. Prior to the breaking of the pozhi mouth, the Department had deepened and widened the pozhi.
The weather agency has declared ‘yellow alert’ in Alappuzha on August 2 and 3.
Officials said that a total of 412 buildings were identified in six taluks for use as relief camps if needed. This included 111 structures in Karthikappally, 80 in Chengannur, 85 in Cherthala, 54 in Kuttanad, 45 in Mavelikara and 37 in Ambalappuzha.
Control rooms have been opened at collectorate and taluk headquarters.
The following are the contact numbers- 0477 2236831 (Alappuzha collectorate), 0477 2702221 (Kuttanad), 0479 2412797 (Karthikappally), 0477 2253771 (Ambalappuzha), 0479 2452334 (Chengannur), 0478 2813103 (Cherthala) and 0479 2302216 (Mavelikara).
