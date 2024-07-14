ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain: holiday for schools and colleges in Kochi on July 15

Published - July 14, 2024 09:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Educational institutions in the district will remain closed on July 15 due to the possibility of heavy rain and wind. Weather experts have declared an orange alert for the district, indicating the probability of heavy showers, according to a communication issued by the district administration. All educational institutions, including schools, anganwadis and professional colleges, will remain closed on the day. However, public exams and those announced by universities would be held as per schedule, said the communication.

