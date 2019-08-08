Heavy rain, gale batter Kannur’s hill areas

Incessant heavy rain and gale that battered several parts of hill areas in the district on Thursday evoked distressing memories of this day last year when the same areas had been hit by a surge of floodwater accompanied by incidents of landslips.

Heavy showers and wind that had been sweeping the hill areas of the district, especially those in the Iritty taluk, paralysed normal life of the people in the areas. In several parts, road traffic was disrupted by uprooted trees. Most of the rivers and streams in the areas were in spate causing flooding.

More camps opened

Officials informed that nearly 300 people from 57 families in the Iritty taluk were shifted to the relief camps opened at Vilamana, Ayyamkunnu and Payam villages. Five camps were opened in the taluk. As many as 44 families were shifted to two camps at Thalassery taluk. Nine camps were opened in different parts of the Taliparamba taluk. As many as 443 people from 116 families were shifted to the camps at Taliparamba taluk, they said.

“In the early hours of the day, river water touched this bridge, but then it receded,” said K.V. Abdulla, a resident of Vallithode, nearly six km from Kerala-Karnataka border. The turbulent Barapol river raised fears among the residents, he added.

The house of Jileesh Abraham close to the bridge was flooded. “Water started rising on Wednesday morning and I shifted my wife and mother to a relative’s house,” he said adding that he was trying to salvage fridge and other valuable items which might be damaged if the water rises.

The memory of this day last year was fresh in the minds of the people of Vallithode. An 80-year-old man and his daughter-in-law had died at Kizhanganam at Karikkottakkari, nearly six km from Vallithode, when their house was crushed by a landslip. Residents of Parakkamala, nearly seven km from Vallithode, had been shaken by the two huge landslips on August 9 last year. The Barapol river, a tributary of the Valapattanam river, was not as turbulent the same day last year as it was now, many in the area recalled.

Mosque, temple flooded

A mosque at Madathil near here was flooded as the river breached in the area. Parassinikkadavu temple, located on the bank of the Valapattanam river, also witnessed flooding on Thursday morning. The Iritty-Peravur road stretch at Manjerimukku near here was submerged in water. Road traffic on the Kannur-Mattannur road was hit for hours at around noon when a huge tree uprooted and fell across the road.

Rescue boats

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority decided to send rescue boats for emergency rescue of residents marooned at Kurumathoor, Pokkundu, Chengalayi, Sreekantapuram and Mayyil. Officials said that 10 boats would be sent to the areas and additional 10 boats would be arranged as a reserve. Rescue boats would be kept ready by the Fisheries Department in coastal areas facing sea erosion, they added.