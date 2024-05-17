ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall

Updated - May 17, 2024 10:07 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 09:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Palakkad, Malappuram on orange alert on Saturday. Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40 to 45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along Kerala coast till Tuesday

The Hindu Bureau

Dark cloud cover formed over Thrissur city on Friday. However, the city has not witnessed rain for the last two days. | Photo Credit: NAJEEB K.K.

Palakkad and Malappuram are on orange alert for isolated heavy-to-very heavy rainfall ( (12-20 cm in 24 hours) on Saturday, according to a Friday evening update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Seven other districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad — are on yellow alert (7-11 cm in 24 hours) for isolated heavy rainfall on Saturday. The remaining districts can expect light to moderate rainfall.

Rainfall is expected to strengthen significantly over Kerala from Sunday. Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Idukki are on orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm in 24 hours) on Monday (May 20) and Tuesday (May 21).

Several other southern and central districts are on orange alert for isolated heavy to very rainfall from Sunday, May 19, to Tuesday, May 21. Northern districts can expected isolated heavy rainfall on these days.

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40 to 45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along Kerala coast till Tuesday. Fishers have been advised not to venture out to sea on these days.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned that the sea will be rough near-shore along the Kerala coast till 11.30 p.m. on Saturday due to the effect of swell waves, having heights of 0.4 to 1.2 metres.

