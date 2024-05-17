GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Heavy rain forecast in Kerala from Sunday

Palakkad, Malappuram on orange alert on Saturday. Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40 to 45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along Kerala coast till Tuesday

Published - May 17, 2024 09:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Dark cloud cover formed over Thrissur city on Friday. However, the city has not witnessed rain for the last two days.

Dark cloud cover formed over Thrissur city on Friday. However, the city has not witnessed rain for the last two days. | Photo Credit: NAJEEB KK

Palakkad and Malappuram are on orange alert for isolated heavy-to-very heavy rainfall ( (12-20 cm in 24 hours) on Saturday, according to a Friday evening update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Seven other districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad — are on yellow alert (7-11 cm in 24 hours) for isolated heavy rainfall on Saturday. The remaining districts can expect light to moderate rainfall.

Rainfall is expected to strengthen significantly over Kerala from Sunday. Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Idukki are on orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall (above 30 cm in 24 hours) on Monday (May 20) and Tuesday (May 21).

Several other southern and central districts are on orange alert for isolated heavy to very rainfall from Sunday, May 19, to Tuesday, May 21. Northern districts can expected isolated heavy rainfall on these days.

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40 to 45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along Kerala coast till Tuesday. Fishers have been advised not to venture out to sea on these days.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned that the sea will be rough near-shore along the Kerala coast till 11.30 p.m. on Saturday due to the effect of swell waves, having heights of 0.4 to 1.2 metres.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.