Heavy rain forecast for district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

30 May 2020 00:05 IST

Yellow alert issued, four shutters of Aruvikkara dam raised

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue in parts of Thiruvananthapuram district on Saturday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert.

The district is likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (up to 20.4 cm), the IMD said in a Friday evening weather update.

Most parts of the district, particularly the eastern regions, have been receiving stiff spells, forcing the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to raise four shutters of the Aruvikkara dam by Friday evening. Three of the shutters were opened by one metre each, and the fourth one, by 50 cm.

Heavy rain in Peppara

In the early hours of Friday, the KWA opened two shutters by 30 cm each. With the Peppara region recording heavy rainfall in the morning, there was increase in inflow into the Aruvikkara dam.

The district administration and the KWA have warned people residing on the banks of the Karamana river to exercise caution. The administration has also banned people from entering the river as the water level has risen.

The Aruvikkara dam is one of the six small dams in the State where water can be released at night by issuing the necessary alerts.