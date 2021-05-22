Heavy rain, flooding hit fish farming around Kochi

Kochi

22 May 2021 14:48 IST

The fishes escaped as water levels rose above the bunds that were built to prevent water intrusion from outside.

Scores of fish farmers around Kochi, using both cages and open ponds, have sustained substantial losses in the floods triggered by heavy rains this week resulting from cyclone Tauktae.

While some of the shrimp farmers near Kochi fear the possible outbreak of a viral disease, aquaculturists in areas like Kumbalanghi, Chellanam and border areas of Ezhupunna have seen heavy flooding, which has rendered most of the coastal paddy fields unsuitable for fish and shrimp farming in the coming season. Several farmers have lost cages, which were either washed ashore in the floods or were severely damaged.

A.R. Joseph, a fish farmer in Kumbalangi said that he lost substantial numbers of pearl spots (karimeen), cat fish, tilapia and milkfish in the rains that flooded the fish pond, measuring around 4.5 acres in the village surrounded by backwaters. The fishes escaped as water levels rose above the bunds that were built to prevent water intrusion from outside, he said.

Mr. Joseph said that he had launched the aquaculture venture targeting the December festival season, when demand for varieties like pearl spots go up. Pearl spots are in great demand throughout the year with fish weighing over 250 grams apiece fetching around Rs. 500 a kg. He said that there were around 25,000 fingerlings in the pond from where a large number had escaped in the rains.

V.P. Anthony in Chellanam said that about 150 acres of fish farming area in the coastal village has been rendered unsuitable for further fish culture operations after sea water incursion during the heavy rains and winds, which triggered high waves. He said that in his experience, the 2021 flooding was similar to the December 1965 floods that had resulted in inundation of a large number of homes and paddy fields in Chellanam.

Augustine Kurisingal, another farmer in Paruthithode in Chellanam too has lost substantial fish farming area to the flooding from the sea. The aqua farmers in these areas grow shrimp, pearl spots, grey mullet, tilapia, red snapper as well as milk fish and catfish.

Losses have been sustained by farmers like Keeth Anthony Vachakkal and Celestine Kattuparambil, who run a 12-acre farm in Kallancherry in Kumbalangi panchayat. Fish in the pond were washed away over the protection bunds during the heavy rains and floods.