GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rain, flash floods hit landslip-battered Vilangad, 20 families shifted to safety

Twenty families evacuated to relief camps due to heavy rain in Kozhikode, moved to rented houses for safety

Updated - August 28, 2024 09:41 am IST

Published - August 28, 2024 09:31 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty families were shifted to relief camps and later moved to the safety of rented houses at Vilangad in the Vanimal panchayat of Kozhikode on Tuesday after heavy rain lashed the region that was already battered by multiple landslips less than a month ago.

The families had to leave their homes in the Manassery region in the early hours of Tuesday and take refuge in the parish hall at Manjakkunnu and St. George Higher Secondary School at Vilangad as heavy rain led to several large boulders and trees flowing down the path created by the earlier landslip and restricting the flow of water. Parts of Vilangad town and a bridge were submerged in flash floods around 3 a.m.

However, the authorities denied rumours of another landslip. “It is just the remnants of the earlier landslip that washed down the river now,” Vinodan K.K., secretary of Vanimal panchayat, said.

The rain subsided later in the morning, and the water level in the Mahe river came down too. The families in relief camps were shifted to rented accommodations as their houses were at risk being quite near the earlier landslip site. There had been no more damage either, Mr. Vinodan said.

Multiple landslips at Vilangad on the night of July 30 had resulted in the death of one person, while around 130 families lost their houses. They also caused widespread damage to roads and bridges.

Related Topics

flood / rains / Kozhikode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.