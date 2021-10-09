Heavy rain expected to continue in State

Most districts put on either yellow or orange alert till October 13

Rainfall is expected to intensify across the State in the week ahead with some districts likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) put all districts except Thrissur, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on either yellow or orange alert till October 13.

Rainfall over Kerala is likely to be widespread under the influence of a cyclonic circulation which persists over east-central part of the Arabian Sea.

The districts Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode are on yellow alert on Sunday and Monday (October 11). Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki are ts are on orange alert on October 12 and 13. Thiruvananthapura, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode are on yellow alert on these days, according to a 4 p.m. IMD weather update on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea by Sunday. It is likely to intensify further and move west-northwestwards towards the south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coast.

While the IMD has not barred fishing activity along the Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts, it said that squally weather is expected over east-central Arabian Sea and along and off the south Gujarat coast till Sunday. Fishermen have been asked to stay away from these areas.

In the first nine days of October, Kerala has recorded 80% excess rainfall, which amounts to a ‘large excess’ in IMD parlance, for the period.