Heavy rain: DDMA on alert in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

28 August 2021 23:15 IST

Control rooms opened

In view of the prediction of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for possible heavy rain in the district over the next couple of days, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has kick started efforts to coordinate the rescue and relief operations in Kottayam.

According to officials, control rooms that function on a round the clock basis have been opened at the Collectorate and Taluk offices and arrangement has been put in place for providing real time information from taluk control rooms to the District Emergency Operations Center. Control rooms have been opened in grama panchayats and municipalities as well.

People can contact district emergency operation centre being set up at the district Collectorate on these numbers: 04812 2565400; 04812 2566300; and 9446562236.

The Central Meteorological Department has issued orange alert in the district for August 29 and yellow alert for 30. The IMD suggested high to very high rainfall on Sunday. Meanwhile, water level is rising in major rivers in the district such as Meenachil and Manimala following the rain over the past couple of days.