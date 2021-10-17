Heavy rain damages KSEB power lines

Overhead cables hit, poles uprooted

Saturday's heavy rainfall caused heavy damage to power supply infrastructure, including high voltage lines, in at least four districts, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) said.

The State power utility has scrambled to restore supply in areas hit by outages, with priority being given to hospitals, COVID-19 treatment centres and oxygen plants. Uprooted trees and falling branches snapped overhead power cables and damaged hundreds of electric poles in various districts.

The KSEB sustained the heaviest losses to infrastructure in Kottayam district. The utility reported damages in Pathanamthitta, Palakkad and Thrissur districts also. KSEB officials were expecting to restore supply at least in some areas on Saturday night itself.

In carrying out repairs, priority is being given to the 11 KV lines. Low tension lines used for power distribution come next after which complaints filed by individual consumers will be taken up, the KSEB said.

The KSEB has urged the public to remain alert for snapped power lines as rainfall is continuing in several parts of the State.

KSEB section offices should be alerted immediately about electrical mishaps (Emergency number: 9496010101).

For registering complaints regarding power supply, dial 1912.