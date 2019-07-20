Heavy rain continues to batter Thrissur

The torrential rain that has been lashing the district for the last two days continued on Saturday too.

The district administration is keeping caution as yellow alert has been declared in the district. Heavy rain is predicted in the next two days also. Spillway shutters of Poringalkuthu dam have been opened to reduce the water level.

The district administration issued warnings to people on both sides of the Chalakudy River as there are chances of increase in water level in the river.

Shutters of Idianchira and Enamavu regulators have also been opened.

The coastal belt of the district is facing the fury of the sea.

Tidal waves are lashing the coast at Eriyad and Kodungallur areas.

As sea water along with sand washed into houses, people in the Eriyad Panchayat have been asked to shift to relief camps.

Meanwhile two checkdams on Chalakuday river near Kanakkankadavu bridge collapsed.

Heavy flooding has been witnessed in many parts of the district.

Waterlogging on the Mannuthy overbridge is posing threat to motorists. Accidents have become common here.

Sluices-cum-bridge at Uzhavathu Kadavu near Kodungallur collapsed in heavy rain. A house at Chittilappilly caved in. Chalakudy received maximum rain in the district at 123 mm.

Grave threat

The battered roads in the district are posing grave threat to pedestrians and motorists.