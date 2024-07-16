ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain continues in Thrissur; low-lying areas under water

Published - July 16, 2024 08:13 pm IST - Thrissur

Control room and relief centres opened in all taluk offices 

The Hindu Bureau

Fire and Rescue Services personnel removing a tree that fell on vehicles at Ollur in Thrissur following heavy wind on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Torrential rain that lashed Thrissur for the past two days has flooded several low-lying areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waterflow to reservoirs has increased and the authorities have issued alert in many places.

Motorists have a tough time navigating roads riddled with potholes. Two-wheeler riders are the receiving end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy wind caused widespread damage in the district. Standing crops were damaged in many areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Trees were uprooted, branches snapped and many electric posts collapsed causing disruption to traffic and power supply.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has directed the authorities to open 24-hour control rooms and relief centres in all taluk headquarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic restrictions are in place in high ranges. Relief camps for rehabilitating around 6 lakh people have been kept ready in the State, according to the Minister.

People have been asked not to venture into waterbodies.

Meanwhile, people residing along the banks of the Gayathri Puzha have been asked to keep vigil as the shutters of Cheerakuzhy dam have been opened.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US