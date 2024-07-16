Heavy rain continues in Thrissur; low-lying areas under water

Torrential rain that lashed Thrissur for the past two days has flooded several low-lying areas.

Waterflow to reservoirs has increased and the authorities have issued alert in many places.

Motorists have a tough time navigating roads riddled with potholes. Two-wheeler riders are the receiving end.

Heavy wind caused widespread damage in the district. Standing crops were damaged in many areas.

Trees were uprooted, branches snapped and many electric posts collapsed causing disruption to traffic and power supply.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has directed the authorities to open 24-hour control rooms and relief centres in all taluk headquarters.

Traffic restrictions are in place in high ranges. Relief camps for rehabilitating around 6 lakh people have been kept ready in the State, according to the Minister.

People have been asked not to venture into waterbodies.

Meanwhile, people residing along the banks of the Gayathri Puzha have been asked to keep vigil as the shutters of Cheerakuzhy dam have been opened.

