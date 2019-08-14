Heavy rain continues in Idukki

Heavy rain continued in the district with no major incidents of landslips reported on Wednesday. There were wide disparities in its spell in different taluks. While Peerumade taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 152 mm, Thodupuzha recorded the lowest rainfall of only 6 mm.

The Munnar area was free of rain with Devikulam taluk recording a rainfall of 9.6 mm.

The water level in the Idukki dam continued to increase and there was 43% of the storage level on Wednesday afternoon. There was a rainfall of 79 mm on the catchment area.

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam was 131 ft. While the average inflow was 2,837 cusecs Tamil Nadu was releasing water at 1,400 cusecs.