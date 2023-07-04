ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain, Collector announces holiday for educational institutions in Thrissur on Wednsesay

July 04, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

As Thrissur has been witnessing heavy rain for the past two days, the District Collector has announced a holiday for educational institutions in the district on Wednesday.

Traffic on the Thrissur-Shoranur road was disrupted on Tuesday morning after a huge tree, which is more than 100 years old, got uprooted and fell on the road at Peringavu. Power lines were snapped following this. No causalities were reported.

Heavy rain caused flooding in low-lying areas in the district.

