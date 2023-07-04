Heavy rain, Collector announces holiday for educational institutions in Thrissur on Wednsesay

July 04, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Thrissur

As Thrissur has been witnessing heavy rain for the past two days, the District Collector has announced a holiday for educational institutions in the district on Wednesday.

Traffic on the Thrissur-Shoranur road was disrupted on Tuesday morning after a huge tree, which is more than 100 years old, got uprooted and fell on the road at Peringavu. Power lines were snapped following this. No causalities were reported.

Heavy rain caused flooding in low-lying areas in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.