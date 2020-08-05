Heavy rain causes widespread damage in Thrissur

A tree that fell on a house at Kaipamangalam in Thrissur in the heavy rain and wind in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Thrissur

05 August 2020 22:09 IST

Many houses destroyed; flooding severe in coastal belt

Widespread damage was reported from Kaipamangalam in the heavy rain and wind that lashed Thrissur district on Wednesday.

Many houses were damaged as uprooted trees fell on them. Strong wind lashed the coastal belt in the wee hours of Wednesday.

As rain poured down, low lying areas in the district went under water. Flooding was severe at Edathiruthy, Ayyampadi Colony, Kaipamangalam, Kadambottu Padam, and Guardian Road in the coastal belt. Coastal roads were under water.

As rainfall has increased in the catchment areas, the shutters of the Poomala dam may be opened soon. The current water level in the reservoir is 26.10 ft. The District Collector has asked the executive engineer of the Minor Irrigation Projects to open the shutters when the level reaches 28 ft.

Meanwhile, 15 shutters of the Enamavu lock have been opened to control flooding. Once permission is granted, procedures to deepen the canal will be initiated, according to official sources. The Collector visited the lock and reviewed the situation on Wednesday.