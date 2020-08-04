Heavy rain causes widespread damage in Thrissur

Thrissur

04 August 2020 23:50 IST

Torrential rain that lashed Thrissur on Monday night has caused widespread damage in the district.

Many houses were damaged in the strong wind. Power supply was disrupted in many places. Six houses were collapsed at Mattathur village. Many trees got uprooted. Houses were damaged in Thrissur, and Kodungallur and Talappilly taluks too.

Around 50 relief camps will be set up at Kodungallur Municipality, which usually witnesses severe waterlogging and sea erosion. Because of the COVID-19 threat, people have been advised to shift to houses of relatives, if possible.

There will be two sections in the camps. One general section and another for people above 60 years of age and below 10 years, and for people with various diseases.

Water level in Chalakudy river has gone up after sluice gates of Peringalkuthu dam were opened. The district administration has asked people on the banks of the river to be vigilant. Currently, the water level at the Peringalkuthu reservoir is 417.95 m.