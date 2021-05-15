Heavy rain causes widespread damage in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 May 2021 19:45 IST

11 houses destroyed, 1,128 people shifted to relief camps

Heavy rain and gusty winds lashed the district on Saturday also under the influence of Cyclone Tauktae, forcing more families to evacuate to relief camps opened by the district administration.

By 4 p.m. Saturday, 1,128 people from 293 families were shifted to temporary camps, District Collector Navjot Khosa said. Eleven houses were destroyed and 228 houses damaged in the rain havoc across Thiruvananthapuram, according to data released by the administration.

The administration has identified 326 buildings for opening more camps if needed.

Sea erosion has been intense along the district’s coastline. In all 763 people (186 families) have been shifted to 12 camps in Thiruvananthapuram taluk. Seven camps have been opened in Neyyatinkara taluk. A total of 299 people from 82 families have been accommodated here. Twenty-five families (66 people) have been evacuated to three camps in Chirayinkeezhu.

Four houses were destroyed and 75 houses damaged in the rain havoc in Neyyatinkara taluk. Two houses were destroyed and 44 damaged in Thiruvananthapuram taluk. Nedumangad taluk reported the destruction of three houses and damage to 32 houses. One house was destroyed and three damaged in Chirayinkeezhu taluk, while 44 houses were damaged in Kattakada. Varkala taluk also reported destruction of one house and damage to 30 houses.

The Valiyathura Pier, a popular landmark, sustained structural damage in the onslaught of waves. Part of the structure has sagged, forcing the authorities to prohibit entry.

The relief camps are run strictly in accordance with COVID-19 protocol. Rapid antigen tests were carried out in the relief camps, given the grim COVID-19 situation in the district. The COVID-19 patients among the evacuees have been shifted to the domiciliary care centres (DCC). COVID-19 vaccination which was halted on Friday due to the heavy rain was restarted on Saturday in 59 centres.

Meanwhile, two shutters of the Aruvikkara dam in the district have been raised by 80 cm each. People residing on the banks of the Karamana river have been asked to remain alert. All shutters of the Peppara dam are in a closed position.