Heavy rain causes floods in Thrissur  

Published - May 24, 2024 02:23 am IST - Thrissur

Floodwater enters many houses; Ashwini Hospital flooded in rain 

The Hindu Bureau

A woman removes floodwater from her house at Patturaikkal in Thrissur city. The entire area was flooded in the heavy rain that lashed the city on Wednesday night. 

The Thrissur city witnessed heavy flooding in the torrential rain that lashed for hours on Wednesday night. Widespread damage was reported in the district. Floodwater entered Ashwini Hospital in the city damaging many equipment, even in the casualty section. Red alert has been declared in Thrissur.

Heavy loss was reported from various parts of the district in the heavy rain on Wednesday night. Even high-lying areas were flooded. Water entered many houses and institutions. Floodwater entered more than 100 houses. Seven houses were partially damaged. The floodwater caused a loss of around ₹3 crore at Ashwini Hospital alone. CT Scan and X-ray machines and computers were damaged, according to hospital sources. Water entered the hospital from the overflowing canal flowing close to the hospital. Many vehicles were also damaged. Roads in front of the Jubilee Mission hospital too were under water.

Meanwhile, the Collector has asked the Corporation to clean the canals with immediate effect. The families near Aswini Hospital would be rehabilitated, he said.

