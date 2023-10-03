Heavy rain causes floods, closure of schools in parts of Kerala

October 03, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The IMD issued a yellow alert in four districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha – for October 3 (Tuesday)

Heavy rain which pummelled several parts of Kerala in the last few days caused flooding in various areas of the State and led to closure of educational institutions on October 3.

A holiday was declared by the district administration for educational institutions in Kottayam, Vaikom and Changanassery taluks where 17 relief camps are providing shelter to around 246 people due to flooding in those areas.

In Alappuzha, holiday was declared for educational institutions in Cherthala and Chengannur taluks which were running relief camps, the district administration said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall at one or two places in the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts on Tuesday.

The IMD issued a yellow alert in four districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha – for the day.

A yellow alert predicts heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Kerala has been receiving widespread rain for the last three-four days and numerous incidents of trees being uprooted, waterlogging and compound walls collapsing were reported in many places.

The heavy downpour had earlier submerged hundreds of acres of paddy fields at Edathua, a tiny hamlet in the Kuttanad region in Alappuzha district.

The Disaster Management Authority has urged people living in the high ranges to maintain extra vigil in view of the incessant rain.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT