Heavy rain causes extensive damage in Kannur; Pazhassi dam shutters opened

Incessant rainfall has caused significant damage across Kannur district, leading to the opening of all 16 shutters of the Pazhassi dam to manage rising water levels. Eight shutters were fully opened, while the other eight were raised by one meter, allowing excess water to flow into the Valapattanam river. The dam saw an influx of 1,500 cubic meters per second from the forests bordering Kodagu and Kannur districts, with 1,460 cubic meters per second being released.

In Anjarakandy, the wall of the Juma Masjid collapsed due to heavy rain, but no injuries were reported as children returning from the madrasa managed to escape. Several areas in Kannur, including Talap Temple Road, Defence Pension Disbursement Office Road, underbridge, Athayakunnu Edaparamba Vayal, N.S. Vayal, Thulicheri gas godown, Kakkad Palipram Road, Nadal railway gate, Chala, Uruvachal, Pallikunnu, Valliyanoor, and Thilanoor Road at Thazhe Chova were submerged. Water entered shops and houses, causing extensive damage.

A vehicle was completely submerged on the flooded Mattannur-Kottaram Periath Road, but its two occupants escaped unharmed. The areas of Mannur and Mulliyam were cut off after the Mattannur-Mannur road was flooded, eroded, and submerged in the river. Nearby families were relocated, and residents protested against the unscientific construction of roads, which had been similarly damaged in heavy rains in the past.

Relief measures

Four relief camps have been set up in Kannur, housing 71 relocated families. Two camps each have been set up in Kannur and Thalassery taluks, located at Keerthalli Wellness Centre in Kannur Corporation, Kathirur Cyclone Shelter in Thalassery, and Narikotmala Cultural Centre in Thrippangottur panchayat.

Thalassery taluk saw the relocation of 48 families from eight villages, while 15 families in Kannur taluk were also moved. Payyannur taluk and Irrity taluk witnessed the relocation of two and four families respectively. In Taliparamba, two families were displaced. Heavy rains on July 17 completely destroyed three houses and partially damaged 24, with two houses in Irrity and one in Payyannur among the worst affected.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and ensuring safety and necessary aid to the affected families.