Heavy rain brings misery in Kerala ahead of the onset of monsoon

People living in low-lying areas and adjacent to waterbodies affected. Traffic was thrown out of gear at many places after roads were water-logged. As many as 2,054 people shifted to 34 relief camps opened in the State.

Published - May 29, 2024 09:59 pm IST -  THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the flooded Thampanoor after heavy rain lashed Thiruvananthapuram city on Wednesday.

A view of the flooded Thampanoor after heavy rain lashed Thiruvananthapuram city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

A view of the flooded S.S. Koil Road following heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

A view of the flooded S.S. Koil Road following heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The heavy rain that pounded the southern and central districts ahead of the onset of the monsoon aggravated the miseries of the people living in low-lying areas and adjacent to waterbodies in various places.

Heavy rainfall exacerbated the situation in cities like Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi as chocked drains caused waterlogging on key roads and arterial stretches. Some shops and commercial establishments were also inundated in Thiruvananthapuram.

Traffic was also thrown out of gear at many places in the State after roads were water-logged.

As many as 2,054 people from 666 families were shifted to 34 relief camps opened in the State. The Revenue department has set up round-the-clock control rooms at the taluk level across the State ahead of the monsoon.

As many as 50 houses were damaged partially in the rain that lashed southern and central parts of the State in the last two days. In Thrissur’s Ashwini Hospital, which was inundated a couple of days ago, Wednesday’s rain again caused flooding, including in the ICU. The drain in front of the hospital was choked, causing the water to enter the hospital.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological department (IMD) issued a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rain for the State except for Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts on Thursday. Ernakulam received the highest rainfall of 10 cm during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by Kannur (9 cm), Alappuzha (9 cm), Pathanamthitta (8 cm) and Kollam (6 cm).

