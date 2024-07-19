GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rain and wind forecast for Kerala: Minister asks people to keep vigil 

In the wake of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and on the coasts of Kerala

Published - July 19, 2024 08:30 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of a low-pressure area that developed in the Bay of Bengal and on the coasts of Kerala, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has asked the people to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions.

He was addressing a meeting of the district disaster management authority held here on Friday to discuss monsoon calamities.

“Heavy rain and strong wind have been forecast from Thrissur to North Kerala and in Idukki. The departments concerned should take urgent steps to clean the water canals. Dangerous potholes on the roads should be repaired urgently. Disaster management activities should be strengthened in the high range areas considering the possibility for natural calamities, including soil piping,” the Minister said.

‘Issue alerts’

The Minister directed to stop the repair works on the Mannuthy-Wadakkanchery National Highway that had caused traffic blocks. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials have been asked to issue alerts if any power lines snap during heavy rain.

Fifteen relief camps have been opened in the district. There are 100 families, including 118 men, 131 women, and 60 children in the camps. The Health department was monitoring the facilities in the camps, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.