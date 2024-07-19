Heavy rain and wind forecast for Kerala: Minister asks people to keep vigil 

In the wake of a low-pressure area that developed in the Bay of Bengal and on the coasts of Kerala, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has asked the people to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions.

He was addressing a meeting of the district disaster management authority held here on Friday to discuss monsoon calamities.

“Heavy rain and strong wind have been forecast from Thrissur to North Kerala and in Idukki. The departments concerned should take urgent steps to clean the water canals. Dangerous potholes on the roads should be repaired urgently. Disaster management activities should be strengthened in the high range areas considering the possibility for natural calamities, including soil piping,” the Minister said.

‘Issue alerts’

The Minister directed to stop the repair works on the Mannuthy-Wadakkanchery National Highway that had caused traffic blocks. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials have been asked to issue alerts if any power lines snap during heavy rain.

Fifteen relief camps have been opened in the district. There are 100 families, including 118 men, 131 women, and 60 children in the camps. The Health department was monitoring the facilities in the camps, he said.