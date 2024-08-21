ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain and strong wind leave a trail of destruction in Kottayam

Updated - August 21, 2024 06:49 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 06:48 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

At least 20 houses were damaged; fallen trees cause traffic disruptions on village roads at Kumarakom

The Hindu Bureau

A tree that fell onto the MC Road following strong winds that lashed Kottayam on Wednesday morning. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Torrential downpours and squally winds swept across Kottayam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in many parts.

Gusty winds uprooted trees in numerous areas. The eastern high ranges experienced heavy, intermittent rainfall. At least 20 houses were damaged, while fallen trees caused traffic disruptions on village roads at Kumarakom. The power supply network was severely impacted with several electric poles getting uprooted in the fierce winds.

In the eastern parts of Kottayam, floodwaters inundated roads at Randattumoonni in Edamaruku. Meanwhile, the Meenachil river surpassed warning levels at the Cheriyappad station, prompting authorities to issue an alert.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in isolated areas in the district over the next five days.

