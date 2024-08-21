Heavy rain and strong wind leave a trail of destruction in Kottayam

Torrential downpours and squally winds swept across Kottayam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in many parts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gusty winds uprooted trees in numerous areas. The eastern high ranges experienced heavy, intermittent rainfall. At least 20 houses were damaged, while fallen trees caused traffic disruptions on village roads at Kumarakom. The power supply network was severely impacted with several electric poles getting uprooted in the fierce winds.

In the eastern parts of Kottayam, floodwaters inundated roads at Randattumoonni in Edamaruku. Meanwhile, the Meenachil river surpassed warning levels at the Cheriyappad station, prompting authorities to issue an alert.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in isolated areas in the district over the next five days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.