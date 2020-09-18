Heavy rain alert over Kerala

18 September 2020 18:00 IST

Widespread rainfall likely in State from Saturday to Monday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Kerala, given the possibility of a low pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal by Sunday.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in the State from Saturday to Monday, the IMD said on Friday.

Kottayam and Idukki have been put on orange alert - indicating the need to be prepared for rain-related emergencies - and the remaining districts on yellow alerts on Saturday. Orange alerts have been issued for Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad for Sunday.

The remaining districts have been put on yellow alert. Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad have been put on orange alert on Monday. Yellow alerts have been declared for the remaining districts.

The low pressure area is likely to take shape over the north-east Bay of Bengal by Sunday. Kerala is likely to receive heavy rainfall under its influence and the consequent strengthening of lower-level winds along the west coast, IMD said.

The IMD Meteorological Centre in Thiruvananthapuram is monitoring the development, centre director K. Santhosh said.