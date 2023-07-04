Heavy rain alert issued in Wayanad

July 04, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KALPETTA

Wayanad District Collector Renu Raj, who also heads the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has issued an advisory to the public after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy rain alert in the district in the coming days.

As the IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, people living in areas prone to natural disasters should be vigilant, said Ms. Raj.

The public should avoid night journeys to the hill district. Water levels in rivers may rise at any moment, hence people living near riverbanks should be vigilant. Bathing and fishing in or crossing waterbodies should be avoided, she added.

Resort and homestay owners should alert tourists to adopt safety measures in the event of an emergency, the Collector said.

The DDMA has set up control rooms at the district headquarters and taluk headquarters. Phone numbers: district control room - 1077 (toll free), 04936 204151, 9562804151 and 8078409770; Sulthan Bathery taluk - 04936 223355 and 6238461385; Vythiri - 04936 256100, 8590842965; and Mananthavady taluk - 04936 256100 and 8590842965.