Heavy rain alert issued in Wayanad

People living in areas prone to natural calamities advised to remain vigilant

Wayanad District Collector A. Geetha, who is also the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, issued an advisory to the public in the wake of the red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the district on Thursday.

The IMD had forecast an extremely heavy rainfall of 204.4 mm and a very heavy rainfall of 115.5 mm to 204.4 mm in isolated areas in the district on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Hence, people living in areas prone to natural calamities should be vigilant, Ms. Geetha said. All arrangements have been made to shift as many as 441 families from eight locations which had been identified as landslide-prone.

Ms. Geetha directed officials to collect details of people living in other landslide-prone areas and identify buildings to be converted into relief camps near those areas.

Earth removal with excavators has been banned in the district till August 31.

Travel and trekking to hill areas should be avoided. Those living near river banks should be vigilant as shutters of major dams may be opened, she said.

A round-the-clock emergency control room has been opened at the collectorate (Phone - 04936 – 204151 and 80784-09770).

Taluk-level control rooms have been opened at the three taluk headquarters (Phone - Sulthan Bathery - 04936-223355, 04936-220296; Mananthavady - 04935-241111, 04935-240231, and Vythiri - 04936-255229.