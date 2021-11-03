Heavy inflow: water discharge from Mullaperiyar increased

IDUKKI:

03 November 2021 09:18 IST

The inflow to the dam reached 5,082 cusecs and the water level rose to 138.95 feet early on November 3

Tamil Nadu has increased the water discharge into the Periyar following heavy rainfall in the catchment area, on November 3 morning. The inflow to the dam reached 5,082 cusecs and the water level rose to138.95 feet early on November 3.

Tamil Nadu informed Kerala that the water discharge will be increased from 1,512 cusecs more from 8 am to release 3,005 cusecs to the Periyar. There was a rainfall of 3.2 mm recorded on the catchment area in Periyar village on November 3 morning.

The Kerala Irrigation assistant engineer said that Tamil Nadu Public Works Department informed of releasing 3,005 cusecs of water to the Periyar from 8 am.

Tamil Nadu PWD lowered all shutters except one to release 148 cusecs of water to the Periyar on November 2 evening after the Mullaperiyar water level fell to 138.10 ft.

Two more spillway shutters were raised in the early hours with each raising to 60 cm releasing 1,493 cusecs of water to the Periyar. Now three more shutters will be opened 60 cm each to release more water

The water level in Idukki reservoir downstream of Mullaperiyar dam declined to 2,398.16 ft on November 3 following only nominal rainfall and increased power generation at the Moolamattom power plant. The water level was at orange alert level in Idukki now, said a KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) official.