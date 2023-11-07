HamberMenu
Heath department sets up elaborate arrangements for Sabarimala season

Minister says emphasis would be placed on control and prevention of infectious diseases and food safety. Food safety squad directed to carry out unannounced inspections.

November 07, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the coming annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala, the State government has established an extensive health service network, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Addressing a meeting to review the preparedness on Monday, the Minister said emphasis would be placed on control and prevention of infectious diseases and food safety as well.

Special team

A special team, consisting of district surveillance officers and district vector control units of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Alappuzha districts, will be set up for epidemic prevention. The team, to be operational under an Additional Director of Health, will be tasked to detect and report the outbreaks at the State level.

The food safety squad has been directed to carry out unannounced inspections. Health cards will be provided to employees of food establishments and awareness campaigns will be carried out in all major languages.

Dispensaries with modern facilities will function at the Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilackal, Charalmedu (Ayyappan Road), Neelimala and Appachimod. The hospitals at Pampa and the Sannidhanam have become operational from November 1 onwards while the remaining units will kick off operations from November 15. All hospitals have defibrillators, ventilators and cardiac monitors. Fully equipped lab facilities will be functional at Nilackal and Pampa while two operation theatres will be opened at Pampa and the Sannidhanam.

Temporary dispensary

A temporary dispensary, meanwhile, will be operational from November 15 at Pandalam Valiya Koyikkal Temple.

Plans are afoot to open Sabarimala special wards in Adoor general hospital, Ranni taluk hospital, Thiruvalla district hospital, Kozhancherry district hospital, Ranni Perinad community health centre and Konni Medical College Hospital. A cath lab will be functional at Pathanamthitta general hospital. Treatment facilities will be set up in a chain of 15 other hospitals as well.

Seperate facilities will be arranged in Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital and the availability of medicines and ambulances has been ensured. A control room will be set up at Pathanamthitta to coordinate the activities.

Emergency centres

To deal with the health issues being developed during the trek, emergency treatment centres will be set up along the route, besides oxygen parlours. Four emergency centres with automated external defibrillator and trained staff will function round the clock along the traditional forest route.

The Health Principal Secretary, Kerala Medical Services Corporation Managing Director, Food Safety Commissioner, and Pathanamthitta District Collector were present.

