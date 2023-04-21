ADVERTISEMENT

Heated debate in council over contingent worker appointments

April 21, 2023 06:18 am | Updated 06:18 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A council meeting of the city Corporation on Thursday witnessed heated debates over the proposed appointment of contingent workers. The Corporation was provided a list of 1,441 candidates for the selection of contingent workers. A total of 147 candidates were short-listed by the Corporation after interviews and physical fitness tests.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Anilkumar alleged that the councillors of the BJP as well as the United Democratic Front (UDF) had opposed the proposal when it was placed in the health standing committee, as they had demanded complete details of the chosen candidates before the final list could be ratified.

UDF councillor P.Padmakumar also said that the UDF councillors also demanded more clarity on the lists, and alleged that the committee had finalised the agenda without the approval of the majority.

Health Standing Committee Chairperson Jameela Prakasam said that only the three BJP councillors in the committee had made dissenting notes in the committee meeting. Out of the nine councillors in the health standing committee, four belong to the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), three to the BJP and two to the UDF. Mayor Arya Rajendran said that the proposals have not yet been placed in the council, but the rank list was prepared by following all the required processes.

