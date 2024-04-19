GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heat or polls, Thrissur Pooram did not fail to enthral sea of humanity 

Pooram festivities began with the arrival of Kanimangalam Sastha early in the morning, followed by processions from Bhagavathy temples. More than 3,500 police personnel were deployed in the city for security purposes

April 19, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Thrissur

Mini Muringatheri
The Ilanjithara Melam of the Paramekkavu temple held during Thrissur Pooram in the city on Friday.

The Ilanjithara Melam of the Paramekkavu temple held during Thrissur Pooram in the city on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Dripping with sweat, people huffed and puffed. It was a sultry Friday. Neither the balmy weather nor the election fervour could deter the spirit of pooram lovers. A sea of humanity converged at the Thekkinkadu Maidan to savour the glory and thrills of Thrissur Pooram.

The Thrissur Pooram signifies a symbolic meeting of the deities of 10 famous temples in the region. The Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu temples are the main participants of the 30-hour-long event.

Early morning

The meticulously planned festivities began with the arrival of Kanimangalam Sastha early in the morning. It was followed by processions (Cherupoorams) from Bhagavathy temples of Ayyanthole, Karamukku, Lalur, Neythilakkavu, Choorakkattukara, Chembukkavu, and Sastha temple of Panamukkumpally. Accompanied by percussion ensembles, these deities were brought on caparisoned tuskers to the Sree Vadakkunnathan temple.

Thrissur Pooram is a curious mixture of ceremonies, traditional ensembles, pyrotechnic shows, and elephant parades. It is a socio-religious festival and carnival put together.

One gets to hear the State’s best percussion ensembles at Thrissur Pooram. The Ilanjithara Melam of the Paramekkavu Devaswom and the Thiruvambadi Devaswom’s Melam at Sreemoolasthanam are the best platforms for Pandimelam. The Madathil Varavu ceremony of Thiruvambadi will have the best Panchavadyam played in the State.

The Kudamattam, in which colourful parasols are displayed atop richly caparisoned elephants, is the most spectacular event in the Thrissur Pooram. Each team competes with each other to display the most attractive parasols. Rama Lalla and Ayodhya Ram Temple were included in the themes of special umbrellas this year.

Though strictly conservative in nature, the pooram is fun with roaring crowds, loud music, and plenty of food and drinks. Wayside hawkers were busy to cater revellers with peanuts, chilli baji, and ice creams. Fortune-tellers were also present, wooing customers.

Fireworks are another essential part of Thrissur Pooram. The long wait for the early morning fireworks, flighting the sleep after a tiring day, would test your patience. A staccato crackle of small explosion will rock the sky. You will forget everything. The festival will end after Pakal Pooram on Saturday.

The unexpected rain that flooded the UAE, goofed up the pooram plans of many Thrissur people there. There was tight security for the pooram. More than 3,500 police personnel were deployed in the city for a safe and secure pooram.

