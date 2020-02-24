Heat alert in four districts today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

24 February 2020 00:09 IST

Avoid direct sunlight, carry umbrellas

Day temperatures are likely to be two to three degrees above the normal on Monday in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Kannur, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.

The warning was applicable to the four districts on Sunday also. With the summer closing in, maximum temperatures were higher than the normal by over two degrees in most districts on Saturday.

Kottayam had reported a departure from the normal day-time temperature by 3.6 degrees.

In view of the heat alert, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has urged the public — especially the aged, pregnant women and children — to avoid direct sunlight between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and drink lots of water to prevent dehydration.

It is also advisable to carry umbrellas and caps while travelling, KSDMA said.

The authority also reminded employers about the summer work schedule issued by the Labour Department which necessitates a break between 12 noon and 3 p.m.