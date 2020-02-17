Heat alert for six districts

Day temperatures are likely to be above the normal by two to three degrees Celsius in Thiruvanathapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur on Monday and Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was higher than the normal by 3.4 degrees C in Kozhikode, 2.9 degrees in Alappuzha, 2.6 degrees in Kannur and 2.1 degrees in Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram city.

In view of the heat alert, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised the public to take adequate precautions to avoid dehydration and sunburn by drinking lots of water and avoiding direct sunlight at midday. It is also advisable to carry bottled water, caps and umbrellas while travelling, the KSDMA has said.

In a Facebook message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested the public to follow the KSDMA advisory. The Chief Minister has reminded employers about the Labour Department order which features a mandatory 12 p.m.-3 p.m. break for labourers.