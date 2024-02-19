ADVERTISEMENT

Heat alert for six districts in Kerala on Tuesday

February 19, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty offers a glass of water to a child in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday during the inauguration of the Water Bell programme in schools to ensure that students drink sufficient water to fight the rising temperature.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert warning of above normal temperatures for six districts on Tuesday. According to an IMD bulletin issued on Monday, maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 37˚C in Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kannur districts, and around 36 ˚C in Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Kozhikode districts. The temperatures are likely to be around 2 ˚C to 4˚C above normal.

The rising temperature is likely to pose health issues for vulnerable people like infants, the elderly, people with chronic diseases, and people exposed to the sun for prolonged periods or doing heavy work. They should avoid prolonged heat exposure and drink sufficient water to avoid dehydration even if not thirsty. 

Further, strenuous jobs should be scheduled for cooler times of the day. Also, the frequency and length of rest breaks have to be increased for outdoor activities. Pregnant workers and workers with medical conditions should be given additional attention, the IMD bulletin said.

