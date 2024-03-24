GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heat alert for nine districts today

March 24, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert warning of above normal temperature for nine districts on Monday. According to the weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Sunday, maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 39°C in Thrissur, around 38°C in Kollam and Palakkad districts, around 37°C in Kottayam and around 36°C in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kozhikode districts (2 to 4°C above normal) until March 28. Hot and discomforting weather is very likely over these districts except in hilly areas on these days due to high temperature and humid air, said the bulletin. 

