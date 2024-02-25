Heat alert for eight districts of Kerala on Monday

February 25, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Temperatures continue to rule high in various parts of the State with summer setting in. Punalur recorded the recent highest temperature of 38.2°C on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heat alert warning 2°C to 4°C above normal temperatures in eight districts on Monday. Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 38°C in Palakkad district and around 37°C in Kollam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts and around 36°C in Kottayam , Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts (2°C to 4°C above normal) on Monday, said a press release issued by the IMD on Sunday.

The humid weather is likely to trigger health concerns among vulnerable people including infants, the elderly, people with chronic diseases, and people exposed to the sun for prolonged periods or doing heavy work. People are advised to avoid prolonged heat exposure, especially between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

