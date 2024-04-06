Heat alert for 12 districts in Kerala

April 06, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning of above normal temperature in 12 districts on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maximum temperatures are likely to be around 40°C in Kollam and Palakkad districts, around 38°C in Thrissur and Kannur districts, around 37°C in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode districts, and around 36°C in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts (2 to 4°C above normal) until April 10.

Meanwhile, the deficient run of summer rain is continuing in the State with Kerala getting only 16.8 mm against the seasonal average of 49.7 mm during the period from March 1 to April 6. This is one of the lowest summer rainfalls in the recent history of the State.

As per the weather models issued by the IMD, various parts of the State are likely to receive isolated summer showers next week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.