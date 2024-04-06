ADVERTISEMENT

Heat alert for 12 districts in Kerala

April 06, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning of above normal temperature in 12 districts on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maximum temperatures are likely to be around 40°C in Kollam and Palakkad districts, around 38°C in Thrissur and Kannur districts, around 37°C in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode districts, and around 36°C in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts (2 to 4°C above normal) until April 10.

Meanwhile, the deficient run of summer rain is continuing in the State with Kerala getting only 16.8 mm against the seasonal average of 49.7 mm during the period from March 1 to April 6. This is one of the lowest summer rainfalls in the recent history of the State.

As per the weather models issued by the IMD, various parts of the State are likely to receive isolated summer showers next week.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US