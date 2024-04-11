ADVERTISEMENT

Heat alert for 12 districts in Kerala on April 11

April 11, 2024 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert warning of above normal temperatures for 12 districts on Thursday. Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 41° C in Palakkad, around 40° C in Kollam, around 39° C in Thrissur, around 38° C in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts, around 37° C in Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Kasaragod districts and around 36° C in Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram districts (2 to 4° C above normal) until April 14. Hot and humid weather is very likely over these districts except in hilly areas during this period due to high temperature and humidity, said a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Wednesday. 

