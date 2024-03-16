Heat alert for 10 districts on Sunday

March 16, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert warning of above normal temperatures for 10 districts for the next four days. Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 39°C in Palakkad and Kollam districts, around 38°C in Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts and around 37 °C in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts around 36 °C in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kannur districts (2 to 4°C above normal) until Wednesday. Hot and uncomfortable weather is very likely over these districts except in hilly areas during these days due to the high temperature and humid air, said an IMD release here on Saturday.

