Heat alert extended till Sunday

Three incidents of sunstroke and 14 cases of sunburn were reported in Kozhikode alone on Friday, even as the India Meteorological Department warned that day temperatures in most parts of the State are likely to remain high till Sunday.

In all, 60 cases of sunburn were reported across 11 districts, of which Alappuzha accounted for 18 cases and Kozhikode, 14, according to a Friday evening update by the Directorate of Health Services.

59 heat rash cases

As many as 59 cases of heat rash also were reported on the day, prompting the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) to reiterate its warning to the public to adopt adequate precautions.

Meanwhile, the IMD said the maximum temperature was likely to remain above the normal by two to three degrees Celsius in 13 districts except Wayanad till Sunday.

In many districts, however, the temperature dipped slightly compared to Thursday. The IMD has forecast scattered rainfall in the next few days.

High in Palakkad

On Friday, Palakkad recorded the highest maximum temperature, 38.9°C.

On Wednesday and Thursday, day temperature in the district had stood over 40 degrees. Punalur recorded 38.2°C.