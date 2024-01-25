Kerala Assembly | Heat action plan in local bodies in 2024, says Governor

January 25, 2024 11:14 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In 2024, heat action plans will be piloted in Local Self-Government institutions along with developing child-friendly spaces in cyclone shelters in collaboration with UNICEF, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan announced.

Making the policy address of the State government in the Assembly, Mr, Khan said Wayanad district achieved a historic milestone of being officially designated as the pioneer district in Kerala and India for the development and implementation of the Tribal Disaster Management Plan.

The Disability Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction programme of the State has also ensured comprehensive training for persons with disabilities conducted by the District Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with the Social Justice department and Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT