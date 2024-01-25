ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Assembly | Heat action plan in local bodies in 2024, says Governor

January 25, 2024 11:14 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Making the policy address of the State government in the Assembly, Mr, Khan said Wayanad district achieved a historic milestone of being officially designated as the pioneer district in Kerala.

The Hindu Bureau

A labourer at the Puthiyappa fishing harbour in Kozhikode spraying water from a wayside pipe to ward off the heat. (Image used for representative purpose only). | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

In 2024, heat action plans will be piloted in Local Self-Government institutions along with developing child-friendly spaces in cyclone shelters in collaboration with UNICEF, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan announced.

Making the policy address of the State government in the Assembly, Mr, Khan said Wayanad district achieved a historic milestone of being officially designated as the pioneer district in Kerala and India for the development and implementation of the Tribal Disaster Management Plan.

The Disability Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction programme of the State has also ensured comprehensive training for persons with disabilities conducted by the District Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with the Social Justice department and Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US