GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heat action plan in local bodies in 2024, says Kerala Governor

Making the policy address of the State government in the Assembly, Mr, Khan said Wayanad district achieved a historic milestone of being officially designated as the pioneer district in Kerala.

January 25, 2024 11:14 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A labourer at the Puthiyappa fishing harbour in Kozhikode spraying water from a wayside pipe to ward off the heat. Image used for representative purpose only.

A labourer at the Puthiyappa fishing harbour in Kozhikode spraying water from a wayside pipe to ward off the heat. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

In 2024, heat action plans will be piloted in Local Self-Government institutions along with developing child-friendly spaces in cyclone shelters in collaboration with UNICEF, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan announced.

Making the policy address of the State government in the Assembly, Mr, Khan said Wayanad district achieved a historic milestone of being officially designated as the pioneer district in Kerala and India for the development and implementation of the Tribal Disaster Management Plan.

The Disability Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction programme of the State has also ensured comprehensive training for persons with disabilities conducted by the District Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with the Social Justice department and Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), he said.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.