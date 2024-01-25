Heat action plan in local bodies in 2024, says Kerala Governor

January 25, 2024 11:14 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In 2024, heat action plans will be piloted in Local Self-Government institutions along with developing child-friendly spaces in cyclone shelters in collaboration with UNICEF, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan announced.

Making the policy address of the State government in the Assembly, Mr, Khan said Wayanad district achieved a historic milestone of being officially designated as the pioneer district in Kerala and India for the development and implementation of the Tribal Disaster Management Plan.

The Disability Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction programme of the State has also ensured comprehensive training for persons with disabilities conducted by the District Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with the Social Justice department and Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), he said.