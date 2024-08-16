Heart transplant recipient celebrates 10 years of his second life at Kochi hospital

Fifty-five-year-old Sivan, a native of Padikkalpara in Perumbavoor, celebrated the 10th birthday of his second life at Lisie Hospital in Kochi on August 16 (Friday).

A lottery seller, he celebrated the occasion in the presence of his family members, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, and the doctors who helped him.

Mr. Sivan was able to have a second chance at life, thanks to the decision taken by the family members of Thomas Varghese, a native of Idukki, to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead.

Mr. Sivan, who was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, was awaiting a donor when the hospital authorities were alerted about a matching donor through the government’s Kerala Network for Organ Sharing.

Jose Chacko Periappuram, cardiothoracic surgeon who performed the heart transplantation surgery, urged the government to provide special attention to families that gave their consent for organ donation. Mr. Balagopal was quoted in a communication as saying that the government would encourage organ donation and consider help for the follow-up treatment of recipients.

Mr. Sivan, who returned to his normal life after the transplant surgery, continues to earn a living through the sale of lottery tickets.

