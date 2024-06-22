Heart surgeries halted at Kannur MCH owing to dysfunction of cath lab

Heart surgeries have been suspended at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) due to dysfunction of the catheterization laboratory (cath lab). The interruption has led to the discharge of approximately 25 patients who were awaiting surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hospital, serving people from Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts, has been significantly impacted following the glitch in the system. Hundreds of patients have been affected by suspension of surgeries, including bypass procedures, which have been put on hold for the past six months because of the ongoing renovation projects.

The cath lab, crucial for angiogram and angioplasty procedures, ceased to function recently, worsening the situation. Out of the three cath labs at the hospital, the oldest has been non-functional for years, while repair work on another has been pending for over a year. The recent breakdown of the third lab has left patients in distress.

Despite the availability of skilled surgeons at the hospital, lack of consultation and transfer of patients to private hospitals have drawn flak. The Kannur MCH is the only public institution in the region offering specialised cardiac care, and patients from as far as Malappuram and Palakkad districts depend on it. However, those requiring urgent surgery are now forced to seek expensive treatment at private hospitals.

Meanwhile, hospital superintendent K. Sudeep said efforts were on to procure a fluoroscopy tube from Singapore, and that the cath lab was expected to be operational by June 30. He added that another cath lab would be opened soon once a new air-conditioner was installed. Furthermore, the closed operating theatres, as part of a modernisation drive, are slated to reopen within a month. Around ₹4 crore has been allocated for the work.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.