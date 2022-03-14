Hearing on title deeds held

The second hearing was started on Monday at the Collectorate in connection with the title deeds issued by former Special Tahasildar in-charge Raveendran in Devikulam taluk that were cancelled by the State government.

The record verification was conducted in the presence of District Collector Sheeba George. The Revenue department had instructed 35 title deed holders from Kunchithanni village to appear on Monday, and 33 of them produced their documents before the hearing. Those who failed to attend the hearing can submit the documents on March 21 at the Collectorate conference hall, said officials.

Last week, a hearing of Marayur, Kanthalloor, and Keezhanthur villages were held. The notice was issued for 37 title deed holders and 25 of them attended the hearing, said the officials.